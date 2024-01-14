Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 615.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Block were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Block during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tobam raised its holdings in Block by 885.7% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Block by 1,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Performance

Block stock opened at $66.48 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. CLSA raised shares of Block from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Block in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Block in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Roelof Botha bought 15,262 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.99 per share, with a total value of $778,209.38. Following the purchase, the director now owns 517,213 shares in the company, valued at $26,372,690.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roelof Botha bought 15,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.99 per share, with a total value of $778,209.38. Following the purchase, the director now owns 517,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,372,690.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $154,407.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,691 shares in the company, valued at $17,008,330.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and have sold 33,302 shares worth $2,258,303. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

