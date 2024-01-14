Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 94 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 66.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Boeing by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $217.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.04. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. Citigroup cut their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

