Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $103,000 Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in RTX by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.39.

Shares of RTX opened at $86.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

