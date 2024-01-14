Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $169,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $149.38 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $150.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.03 and its 200-day moving average is $142.57. The company has a market capitalization of $104.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

