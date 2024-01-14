Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) Short Interest Up 32.5% in December

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 484,200 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the December 15th total of 365,500 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blue Star Foods by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 19,289 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BSFC remained flat at $0.14 during midday trading on Friday. 396,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,462. Blue Star Foods has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46.

Blue Star Foods ( NASDAQ:BSFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter. Blue Star Foods had a negative net margin of 150.82% and a negative return on equity of 686.20%.

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized various crab meats sourced primarily from Southeast Asia; and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Pacifika, Oceanica, Crab & Go Premium Seafood, Lubkin, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, and Little Cedar Falls brands.

