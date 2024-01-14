BNB (BNB) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $761.45 Million

BNB (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 14th. BNB has a market cap of $46.25 billion and $761.45 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $304.87 or 0.00710482 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,689,755 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

