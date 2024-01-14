Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 724 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL stock opened at $134.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 88.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.11 and a 200-day moving average of $150.12. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.04.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

