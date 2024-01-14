Bogart Wealth LLC Takes $227,000 Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,218 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average is $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.23.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.54.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

