BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,437 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 116,748 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in BP were worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BP by 2,828.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of BP during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in BP in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in BP in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BP. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.56.

BP Stock Performance

BP opened at $34.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $99.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.70. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $41.38.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.24 billion. BP had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.4362 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. BP’s payout ratio is currently 20.33%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Articles

