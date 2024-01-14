Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 60.6% from the December 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Brighthouse Financial Price Performance
Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.71. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $26.24.
Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 10th were paid a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%.
About Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brighthouse Financial
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- What are dividend payment dates?
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.