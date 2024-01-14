Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 60.6% from the December 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.71. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $26.24.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 10th were paid a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

