Brokerages Set Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Target Price at $31.66

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.47.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 410,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,947,000 after buying an additional 16,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

MRO stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.59. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $32.54.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to buy up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

