Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BG. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BG

Bunge Global Trading Down 0.5 %

Bunge Global stock opened at $94.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.61. Bunge Global has a 12-month low of $87.86 and a 12-month high of $116.59.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bunge Global will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bunge Global

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 281,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 5.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 174.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 23,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 102.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 133,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,230,000 after acquiring an additional 67,795 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.