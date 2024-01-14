Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of USAT stock opened at $6.90 on Thursday. Cantaloupe has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $12.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.45 million, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 2.25.
About Cantaloupe
