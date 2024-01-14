Capital Insight Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in United Rentals by 10.0% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,109,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,382,000 after buying an additional 192,205 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in United Rentals by 42.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter worth about $5,473,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 33.2% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI opened at $559.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $513.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $471.17. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.15 and a 1 year high of $585.50.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on URI. KeyCorp lowered shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.92.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

