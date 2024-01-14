Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $260,000 Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 2.4% during the third quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Datadog by 7.0% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 1.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Datadog by 6.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $761,755.94. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 169,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,817,449.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total value of $14,703,506.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,610,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $761,755.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 169,699 shares in the company, valued at $19,817,449.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 701,983 shares of company stock worth $82,194,265. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $123.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.28.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

