Capital Insight Partners LLC Purchases 360 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,760 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.53.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $929,399.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,543 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,269.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,304 shares of company stock worth $9,288,755. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Price Performance

NYSE LEN opened at $151.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $94.11 and a 12-month high of $156.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 10.90%.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.