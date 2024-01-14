Capital Insight Partners LLC Purchases 491 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $865,000. Prossimo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Argus dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.93.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $167.27 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $229.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.33%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

