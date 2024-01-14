Capital Insight Partners LLC Purchases 795 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,545 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $40.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.89. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

