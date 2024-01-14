Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 711 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $714,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 154,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after buying an additional 26,025 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,749,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 127,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,137,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $164.10 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $166.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.18. The firm has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

