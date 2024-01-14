Capital Management Corp VA Acquires 1,435 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Conagra Brands makes up about 1.6% of Capital Management Corp VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Capital Management Corp VA owned approximately 0.06% of Conagra Brands worth $7,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.07.

CAG opened at $28.95 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average of $29.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.96%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

