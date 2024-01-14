Capital Management Corp VA Has $17.68 Million Holdings in Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU)

Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 591,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Acme United makes up approximately 4.0% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA owned approximately 16.56% of Acme United worth $17,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Acme United in the third quarter worth about $34,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Acme United by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Acme United by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acme United during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Acme United during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acme United in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Acme United

In related news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 5,000 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $170,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,735.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 4,281 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $142,557.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,729.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $170,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,735.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,586 shares of company stock valued at $833,779 over the last ninety days. 34.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acme United Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACU opened at $43.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.51 million, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.54. Acme United Co. has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $50.38 million for the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 7.29%.

Acme United Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Acme United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

