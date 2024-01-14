Capital Management Corp VA Lowers Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Capital Management Corp VA reduced its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 43,612 shares during the period. Moelis & Company accounts for about 2.4% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Capital Management Corp VA owned about 0.32% of Moelis & Company worth $10,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 1,664.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 45,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,229,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,804,000 after purchasing an additional 219,329 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MC. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Insider Transactions at Moelis & Company

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 19,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $819,660.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,131.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Trading Up 0.9 %

MC opened at $53.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average is $47.56. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $33.87 and a 12-month high of $58.67.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $272.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.22 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

