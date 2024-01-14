Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Position Decreased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,638 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,635,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 885,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,986,000 after purchasing an additional 53,534 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,736,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,736,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $127.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $134.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.21.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on COF. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.31.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

