Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA reduced its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,670 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tufton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.5% in the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 108,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.9% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 20,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 6.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Carrier Global Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $56.14 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

