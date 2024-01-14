Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ CARV opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12. Carver Bancorp has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $9.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 16.26% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp

About Carver Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 21,293 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.