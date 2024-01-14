Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Carver Bancorp Stock Down 5.2 %
NASDAQ CARV opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12. Carver Bancorp has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $9.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.29.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 16.26% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp
About Carver Bancorp
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
Recommended Stories
