CashBackPro Price Down 6.7% Over Last Week (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last week, CashBackPro has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $451.73 million and approximately $673,549.06 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for about $4.43 or 0.00010314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00018853 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,981.42 or 1.00098968 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.42 or 0.00266474 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00011338 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000097 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004950 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CBP is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 102,000,000 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 102,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 4.47916392 USD and is up 6.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $710,148.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CashBackPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBackPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.