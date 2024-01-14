CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the December 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 868,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,584,695.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 1.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of CDW by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 4.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in CDW by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.20.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.14. 779,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,372. CDW has a twelve month low of $160.66 and a twelve month high of $229.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.17.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CDW will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

