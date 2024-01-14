CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the December 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 868,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,584,695.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 1.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of CDW by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 4.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in CDW by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CDW stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.14. 779,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,372. CDW has a twelve month low of $160.66 and a twelve month high of $229.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.17.
CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CDW will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.
