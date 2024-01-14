CFO4Life Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

CFO4Life Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,704,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,410,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,607,487,000 after purchasing an additional 115,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,143,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,659,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.40, for a total transaction of $201,722.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,979,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.40, for a total value of $201,722.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,979,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 744,978 shares of company stock worth $250,659,740 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META opened at $374.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $340.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.14 and a 1-year high of $377.06.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.07.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

