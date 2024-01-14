CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $137.80

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$137.80 and traded as high as C$144.12. CGI shares last traded at C$143.27, with a volume of 311,705 shares.

GIB.A has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on CGI from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on CGI from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CGI from C$145.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Desjardins lowered their target price on CGI from C$152.00 to C$151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$155.00 target price on CGI and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$155.55.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$140.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$137.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.03. The firm has a market cap of C$29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

