Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Chevron by 100,509.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after buying an additional 426,437,277 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,058,235,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 15,457.0% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343,782 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $147.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.76. The company has a market capitalization of $278.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.72 and a 1 year high of $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Chevron’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.94.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

