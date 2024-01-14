China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 16,266 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 61.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,266 shares during the period. PDD comprises 1.2% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PDD were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 148,166 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PDD by 100.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in PDD by 16.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in PDD by 30.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PDD by 16.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $148.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.26. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $152.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $2.67. The firm had revenue of $68.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.04.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PDD

About PDD

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.