China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 34,811 Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 166.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,811 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Verona Pharma were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Verona Pharma by 117.9% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 572,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 309,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Verona Pharma by 23.6% in the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,163,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,593,000 after purchasing an additional 222,055 shares in the last quarter. 9.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on VRNA. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Friday, December 29th.

Verona Pharma Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of VRNA stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 30.68 and a quick ratio of 30.68. Verona Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $24.84.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. On average, analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verona Pharma news, Director Martin Edwards bought 33,736 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $62,074.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 144,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,432. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verona Pharma news, Director Martin Edwards bought 33,736 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $62,074.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 144,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,432. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 58,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $112,803.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,840,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verona Pharma Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

