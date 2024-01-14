China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of XPeng by 41.1% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in XPeng in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,291,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC purchased a new stake in XPeng in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,830,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in XPeng by 33.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.40 price objective on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPeng presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.68.

XPEV opened at $11.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.10. XPeng Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $23.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

