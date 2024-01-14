China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 16,460 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 23,183.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,460 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DEO opened at $143.13 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $190.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Argus lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

