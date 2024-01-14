China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 16,460 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 23,183.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,460 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Diageo Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of DEO opened at $143.13 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $190.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.77.
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
