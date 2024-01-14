China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 61.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,251 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 180,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 981.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 108,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 98,200 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth approximately $26,255,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 220,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Trading Down 0.3 %

GIL opened at $31.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.31. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $869.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.32.

About Gildan Activewear

(Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

