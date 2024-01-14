China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $686,000 Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4,533.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 755,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,903,000 after acquiring an additional 738,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,042,000 after acquiring an additional 643,578 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 278.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 849,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,423,000 after acquiring an additional 625,400 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 610.0% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,643,000 after acquiring an additional 610,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 39.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,100,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,215,000 after acquiring an additional 590,956 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $325,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $426,655.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,297,890.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $325,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,092 shares of company stock worth $1,485,514 in the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $103.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.88. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $151.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 72.21% and a net margin of 17.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CROX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Crocs from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Crocs from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Crocs in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.29.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

