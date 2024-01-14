China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $1.99 Million in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth approximately $826,332,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 15,964.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,508,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,195,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth approximately $168,290,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,559,000 after buying an additional 3,893,531 shares during the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCOM stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.60. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $43.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.94.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 27.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

