China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,081 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,311,265,000 after purchasing an additional 484,293 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,638,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,311,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 22.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,456,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $166,927,000 after acquiring an additional 447,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.2 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $82.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $52.76 and a one year high of $87.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.33 and its 200 day moving average is $71.50.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.32%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $10,161,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,147,237.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $10,161,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,147,237.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,618 shares of company stock valued at $21,005,204 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.