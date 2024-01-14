Choate Investment Advisors Buys 28 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $2,271.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,229.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,037.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,470.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,348.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.89, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMG. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,175.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,259.52.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,733 shares of company stock worth $10,000,321 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.