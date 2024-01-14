Choate Investment Advisors Invests $651,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 98,101.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 142,396,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,301,189,000 after acquiring an additional 142,251,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,608,000 after acquiring an additional 150,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,302,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,754,000 after acquiring an additional 57,540 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,133,000 after acquiring an additional 670,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,940,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,816,000 after acquiring an additional 21,282 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $44,527.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,760.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,899 shares of company stock worth $10,704,238. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

Moderna Stock Down 0.8 %

Moderna stock opened at $105.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $207.51.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

