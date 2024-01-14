Choate Investment Advisors Purchases New Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 74.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE SYY opened at $75.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.89. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.89.

View Our Latest Report on Sysco

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.