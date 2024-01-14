Choate Investment Advisors Takes Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Up 0.3 %

AIG opened at $67.50 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $69.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.01 and a 200-day moving average of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

