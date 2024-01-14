CHS Inc. (CHSCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on March 29th

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
CHS Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of CHSCO stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average of $26.20. CHS has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $27.27.
CHS Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CHS
- What is a Special Dividend?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- What are dividend payment dates?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.