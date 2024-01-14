CHS Inc. (CHSCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on March 29th

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

CHS Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CHSCO stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average of $26.20. CHS has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $27.27.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

