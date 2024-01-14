CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $11.95 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,532 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $11,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,968,853,000 after purchasing an additional 635,248,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,056,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,078,016,000 after buying an additional 341,600 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,790,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $786,004,000 after buying an additional 487,496 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after buying an additional 123,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $412,120,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Microchip Technology stock opened at $85.41 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The firm has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.99.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.439 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.