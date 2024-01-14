CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $12.30 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,037 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $12,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.73.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG opened at $116.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.41. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $137.95.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

