CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,817 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $14,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,775 shares of company stock worth $1,225,108. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:USB opened at $42.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 58.33%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

