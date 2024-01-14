CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,325 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $12,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 56.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $51.57.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Insider Activity

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

