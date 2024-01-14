Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,170,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the December 15th total of 10,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 23.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.42.

In other news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $29,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,931,387 shares in the company, valued at $566,197,591.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cipher Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Cipher Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 72.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

CIFR stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $3.26. 7,413,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,625,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Cipher Mining has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.43 million. Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. Analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

