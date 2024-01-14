Citigroup Boosts CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $265.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $207.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CyberArk Software from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $220.04.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $224.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.19 and its 200-day moving average is $176.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.95 and a beta of 1.10. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $118.00 and a twelve month high of $225.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $191.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.50 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. Equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

