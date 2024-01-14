Citigroup (NYSE:C) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $52.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.81.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

